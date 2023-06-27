AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is -16.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] loss -0.71% or -0.97 points to close at $134.95 with a heavy trading volume of 6445395 shares. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that AbbVie Employees Volunteer During 8th Annual “Week of Possibilities” to Support Communities Globally.

– AbbVie’s 2023 Week of Possibilities brings more than 14,000 employees together to participate in volunteer activities globally to strengthen local communities, expand educational programs and make a positive environmental impact– Week of Possibilities is AbbVie’s annual, global volunteering program that unites employees around the world with a single purpose: to give back to local communities through volunteering.

AbbVie kicks off its eighth Week of Possibilities today with more than 14,000 employees volunteering in more than 50 countries and territories to serve local communities around the world. The annual volunteer initiative is aligned to AbbVie’s philanthropy strategy to make a remarkable impact in communities around the world. From June 26 to 30, AbbVie employees will work with trusted community partners to complete hands-on projects, such as supporting school renovations, beautifying outdoor spaces and sorting donations at food banks, to serve the greatest needs in local communities and help create a positive, lasting impact for tens of thousands of people.

It opened the trading session at $136.15, the shares rose to $136.15 and dropped to $133.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABBV points out that the company has recorded -16.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 6445395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $165.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 17.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ABBV stock

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.08 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.37, while it was recorded at 136.59 for the last single week of trading, and 150.51 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.93 and a Gross Margin at +71.67. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.29.

Return on Total Capital for ABBV is now 25.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.04. Additionally, ABBV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] managed to generate an average of $235,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -4.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]