why SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.10

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.29 during the day while it closed the day at $8.28. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SoFi Says It’s Time To Change The Face Of Finance And Highlight Womens’ Financial Success.

New SoFi Campaign Challenges Cultural Bias Depicted In Artificial Intelligence and Pledges Ongoing Initiatives to Help Everyone Get Their Money Right.

Today, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company and all-in-one app, announced “Face of Finance”, a new campaign to challenge the bias of Artificial Intelligence (AI) against women and money. When SoFi asked AI to generate realistic images of people who are good with money, only 2% of images featured depicted women. Yet, data shows that women control $10 trillion in assets, which are projected to rise within the next three to five years.[1] Women’s rate of return on investments has been found to be higher than their male counterparts.[2] Men carry more credit card, personal loan, and auto loan debt than women.[3] And, single women are more likely to own a home than single men.[4] Artificial Intelligence is powered by data, but that data reflects the gender bias society sees with respect to women and personal finances, and SoFi wants to change that narrative.

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -13.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOFI stock has inclined by 43.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 81.18% and gained 79.61% year-on date.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $7.92 billion, with 929.27 million shares outstanding and 870.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.08M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 62041295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $8.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

SOFI stock trade performance evaluation

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.30. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 56.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.47 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.41, while it was recorded at 8.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.76 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +50.61. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.18.

Return on Total Capital for SOFI is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.72. Additionally, SOFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$76,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Insider Ownership positions