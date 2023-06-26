why Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.65

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] price plunged by -4.38 percent to reach at -$0.62. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Rivian Acquires “A Better Routeplanner” to Enable a Seamless Route Planning Experience.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today announced the acquisition of Swedish mapping company Iternio, developer of the ‘A Better Routeplanner’ (ABRP) app. ABRP is an industry leader in EV trip planning and has a strong community of EV drivers in both North America and Europe. ABRP gives EV drivers the ability to plan and compare routes and charging stop options.

Rivian and Iternio will continue to maintain and improve ABRP as a stand-alone app for drivers of any EV, as well as integrating ABRP’s technology into Rivian’s in-vehicle navigation system and newly available trip planning experience in the Rivian mobile app.

A sum of 23820715 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 25.63M shares. Rivian Automotive Inc. shares reached a high of $14.02 and dropped to a low of $13.50 until finishing in the latest session at $13.53.

The one-year RIVN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.79. The average equity rating for RIVN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $23.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.59.

RIVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.22. With this latest performance, RIVN shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.40 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.76, while it was recorded at 14.58 for the last single week of trading, and 21.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rivian Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -413.51 and a Gross Margin at -199.03. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.24.

Return on Total Capital for RIVN is now -37.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.22. Additionally, RIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] managed to generate an average of -$478,119 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] Insider Position Details