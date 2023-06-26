why Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.07

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] loss -1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $40.09 price per share at the time. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 10:30 AM that ACP Week of Action: Comcast’s Commitment to Affordable Connectivity for All.

Comcast Corporation

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As we enter the summer and kids are home from school, I’m thrilled to join friends and colleagues across our industry and from partner organizations to kick off the ACP Week of Action, which starts today. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) has grown to become a cornerstone of the future of accessible and affordable broadband in this country.

Comcast Corporation represents 4.21 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $167.29 billion with the latest information. CMCSA stock price has been found in the range of $39.94 to $40.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.75M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 19048148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $45.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.80, while it was recorded at 40.63 for the last single week of trading, and 36.39 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +57.15. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.42.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $28,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 7.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]