why Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $130.40

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] slipped around -0.69 points on 06/23/23, while shares priced at $110.01 at the close of the session, down -0.62%. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AMD EPYC Embedded Series Processors Power New HPE Alletra Storage MP Solution.

— AMD EPYC processors enable HPE to transform data lifecycle management with high-performance scale-out block and file storage delivered through HPE GreenLake —.

Compared to the average trading volume of 67.58M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 73503684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $130.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 5.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 71.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.45. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.06 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.71, while it was recorded at 114.37 for the last single week of trading, and 82.16 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 9.87%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]