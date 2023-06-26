Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] jumped around 3.98 points on Friday, while shares priced at $61.47 at the close of the session, up 6.92%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:20 AM that Coinbase Announces Repurchase of 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026.

Repurchasing $64.5 million of convertible senior notes at approximately 29% discount to par value.

On June 14, 2023, Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) entered into separate, privately negotiated purchase agreements with a limited number of holders of its 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) to repurchase (the “Repurchases”) $64.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The Company estimates that it will expend approximately $45.5 million in cash to consummate the Repurchases. The transaction represents an approximately 29% discount to par value.

Coinbase Global Inc. stock is now 73.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COIN Stock saw the intraday high of $61.89 and lowest of $55.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 116.30, which means current price is +94.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.01M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 25997663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $70.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.17.

How has COIN stock performed recently?

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.31. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.41 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.98, while it was recorded at 57.95 for the last single week of trading, and 58.22 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.02 and a Gross Margin at +80.28. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.18.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now -20.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.47. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of -$582,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]