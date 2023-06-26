Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.17% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.16%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Ardelyx Stockholders Vote in Favor of Proposed Share Increase.

In the report dated May 29, 2023, ISS noted that “A vote FOR this proposal is warranted given that the size of the proposed increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock is reasonable and there are no substantial concerns about the company’s past use of shares.”.

Over the last 12 months, ARDX stock rose by 520.69%. The one-year Ardelyx Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.15. The average equity rating for ARDX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $814.00 million, with 207.02 million shares outstanding and 184.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, ARDX stock reached a trading volume of 32922600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $7.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

ARDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.16. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 520.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.12, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ardelyx Inc. Fundamentals:

Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

ARDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] Insider Position Details