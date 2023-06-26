Wall Street Analyst Initiated Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Spire Global Inc. [NYSE: SPIR] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.73 during the day while it closed the day at $0.46. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 9:20 AM that Rocket Lab to Launch Space Object Monitoring Mission For Spire Global & NorthStar.

Launching no earlier than September 2023, the mission will deliver the first of NorthStar’s commercial Space Situational Awareness (SSA) satellites built by Spire Global.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced that it has signed a dedicated launch deal with Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire”) to deliver its first four Space Situational Awareness (SSA) satellites to low Earth orbit for its Space Services customer NorthStar Earth & Space Inc. (“NorthStar”).

Spire Global Inc. stock has also loss -30.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPIR stock has declined by -33.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.06% and lost -51.95% year-on date.

The market cap for SPIR stock reached $70.07 million, with 144.77 million shares outstanding and 114.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 671.52K shares, SPIR reached a trading volume of 32333270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPIR shares is $2.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Spire Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spire Global Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

SPIR stock trade performance evaluation

Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.47. With this latest performance, SPIR shares dropped by -36.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.81 for Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6895, while it was recorded at 0.6401 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0017 for the last 200 days.

Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.40 and a Gross Margin at +49.76. Spire Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.39.

Return on Total Capital for SPIR is now -29.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.36. Additionally, SPIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] managed to generate an average of -$215,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Spire Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]: Insider Ownership positions