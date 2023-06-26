Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell -15.95% so far this year. What now?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] closed the trading session at $31.40. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Walgreens Honors Veterans, Active Duty Military and Families with Weekend Discount in Honor of Independence Day Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4.

To express gratitude for an incredibly significant part of American history and to honor those who have served – and continue to serve – our country, Walgreens is offering a weekend Independence Day discount to all veterans, active duty military personnel and their immediate family members, including the families of veterans.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.95 percent and weekly performance of -1.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, WBA reached to a volume of 15839144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $38.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

WBA stock trade performance evaluation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.45, while it was recorded at 31.98 for the last single week of trading, and 35.27 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 1.53%.

