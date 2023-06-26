Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell -9.87% so far this year. What now?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] traded at a low on 06/23/23, posting a -0.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.51. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 9:37 AM that Verizon upgrades network for Buffalo customers.

Recent upgrades result in testing outcomes that show customers have the best experience on the Verizon network.

Verizon has recently made major upgrades to the network serving customers in Buffalo, NY. These upgrades are part of a multi-year redesign of its network architecture to stay ahead of exponential data usage increases, upgrade the technology in the network, and to pave the way for personalized customer experiences. Network upgrades in Buffalo include deploying new cell sites to extend coverage and capacity in local communities. They also include adding more capacity on fiber optic cables to move more data through the network and adding bandwidth to the cellular network to accommodate new services like wireless internet service for homes and businesses. Specifics on the upgrades include:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18953778 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verizon Communications Inc. stands at 1.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.57%.

The market cap for VZ stock reached $149.20 billion, with 4.21 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.52M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 18953778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $43.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 71.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has VZ stock performed recently?

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.55. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.69, while it was recorded at 35.89 for the last single week of trading, and 38.29 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to -0.26%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]