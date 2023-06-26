UBS slashes price target on Bank of America Corporation [BAC] – find out why.

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] traded at a low on 06/23/23, posting a -0.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.75. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 9:05 AM that BofA Surpasses $500 Million in Equity Investments to Support Minority and Women Entrepreneurs.

Investments in Diverse-led Funds Result in Capital Deployed to Over 1,000 Companies Across the U.S.

Bank of America today announced that it has committed more than $500 million in equity investments to minority- and women-led funds, more than doubling its initial $200 million commitment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 54944358 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bank of America Corporation stands at 1.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.07%.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $225.97 billion, with 8.07 billion shares outstanding and 7.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 52.46M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 54944358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $35.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 127.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.96.

How has BAC stock performed recently?

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.52. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.43 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.61, while it was recorded at 28.47 for the last single week of trading, and 32.19 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.82.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.28. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $126,857 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 3.36%.

Insider trade positions for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]