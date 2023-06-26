The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is -3.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] closed the trading session at $61.20 on 06/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.18, while the highest price level was $61.97. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM that The Coca-Cola Company Announces Participation in dbAccess Global Consumer Conference.

The Coca-Cola Company announced today that President and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy will present at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris on June 8 at 5 a.m. ET (11 a.m. Central European Time).

The company invites investors to join a webcast of the event at coca-colacompany.com/investors. A downloadable file, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.79 percent and weekly performance of -0.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.02M shares, KO reached to a volume of 25101037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $69.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 82.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

KO stock trade performance evaluation

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, KO shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.32, while it was recorded at 61.48 for the last single week of trading, and 60.91 for the last 200 days.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.90 and a Gross Margin at +57.91. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Total Capital for KO is now 17.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.44. Additionally, KO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] managed to generate an average of $115,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 5.97%.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: Insider Ownership positions