Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] Stock trading around $0.28 per share: What’s Next?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SRGA] gained 38.81% or 0.08 points to close at $0.28 with a heavy trading volume of 57751633 shares. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Surgalign Receives NASDAQ Delisting Notice Following its Chapter 11 Filing.

Delisting to take effect on July 3, 2023; Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the OTC under the symbol SRGAQ.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The daily chart for SRGA points out that the company has recorded -79.43% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, SRGA reached to a volume of 57751633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgalign Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for SRGA stock

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -76.30. With this latest performance, SRGA shares dropped by -71.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.23 for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9673, while it was recorded at 0.4223 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0349 for the last 200 days.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]