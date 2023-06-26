Super Group [SGHC] Limited [SGHC] stock Downgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $5

Super Group (SGHC) Limited [NYSE: SGHC] traded at a low on 06/23/23, posting a -4.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.82. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Super Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

First Quarter Highlights:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18219550 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Super Group (SGHC) Limited stands at 6.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.85%.

The market cap for SGHC stock reached $1.88 billion, with 498.15 million shares outstanding and 142.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 218.26K shares, SGHC reached a trading volume of 18219550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Super Group [SGHC] Limited [SGHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGHC shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Super Group (SGHC) Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Group (SGHC) Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has SGHC stock performed recently?

Super Group (SGHC) Limited [SGHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.66. With this latest performance, SGHC shares gained by 7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.11 for Super Group (SGHC) Limited [SGHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3.62 for the last 200 days.

Super Group [SGHC] Limited [SGHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super Group (SGHC) Limited [SGHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.28 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 40.74.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Super Group [SGHC] Limited [SGHC]