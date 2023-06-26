Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] is -37.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SMMT] loss -4.68% on the last trading session, reaching $2.65 price per share at the time. The company report on June 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Promising Data for Investigational Innovative Bispecific Ivonescimab Featured at ASCO 2023.

Data Supporting Summit’s Planned Phase III Trial for First-line Metastatic Squamous NSCLC Patients on Display.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Phase II ORR of 67% with a mDOR of 15 months in 1L SQ-NSCLC Patients.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. represents 378.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.87 billion with the latest information. SMMT stock price has been found in the range of $2.50 to $2.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, SMMT reached a trading volume of 15570099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]:

Janney have made an estimate for Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3737.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for SMMT stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.50. With this latest performance, SMMT shares gained by 55.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.56 for Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]