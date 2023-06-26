Stifel lifts Canoo Inc. [GOEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.42% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -24.44%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 5:35 PM that CANOO INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Our LDV vehicle is eligible for the full IRA commercial tax credit of $7,500 in 2023.

25% reduction in annual operating expenses compared to last fiscal year.

Over the last 12 months, GOEV stock dropped by -78.35%. The one-year Canoo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.34. The average equity rating for GOEV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $257.05 million, with 503.66 million shares outstanding and 277.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.37M shares, GOEV stock reached a trading volume of 61585353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canoo Inc. [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $3.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GOEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.44. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -22.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6434, while it was recorded at 0.5536 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1012 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canoo Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.67.

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] Insider Position Details