Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Stock trading around $98.34 per share: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] plunged by -$2.51 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $98.34. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Starbucks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on August 25, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 11, 2023.

Starbucks Corporation stock has also loss -3.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBUX stock has declined by -0.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.35% and lost -0.87% year-on date.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $113.88 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 18757508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $115.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 276.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.50 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.15, while it was recorded at 100.84 for the last single week of trading, and 99.64 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 16.30%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions