Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $12

Sprinklr Inc. [NYSE: CXM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.11% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.97%. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sprinklr Upgrades Generative AI Conversational Bots and Releases 110 New Features.

Announced during CCW Las Vegas, latest quarterly release delivers AI and Generative AI capabilities designed to supercharge agent productivity.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today unveiled more than 100 new capabilities, including AI and generative AI-powered capabilities, as part of the company’s spring platform release (v. 18.5) during Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas.

Over the last 12 months, CXM stock rose by 31.06%. The one-year Sprinklr Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.64. The average equity rating for CXM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.58 billion, with 265.58 million shares outstanding and 123.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, CXM stock reached a trading volume of 16926975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXM shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sprinklr Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprinklr Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CXM in the course of the last twelve months was 118.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

CXM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.97. With this latest performance, CXM shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.86 for Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.86, while it was recorded at 14.04 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sprinklr Inc. Fundamentals:

Sprinklr Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] Insider Position Details