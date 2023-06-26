SES AI Corporation [SES] Stock trading around $1.99 per share: What’s Next?

SES AI Corporation [NYSE: SES] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.06 during the day while it closed the day at $1.99. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that SES Set to Join Russell 3000® Index.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), headquartered in Boston, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, today announced it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. SES will be added at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 26, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell May 19.

The annual Russell reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

SES AI Corporation stock has also gained 1.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SES stock has declined by -30.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.18% and lost -36.83% year-on date.

The market cap for SES stock reached $756.50 million, with 313.42 million shares outstanding and 212.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 827.68K shares, SES reached a trading volume of 15906603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SES shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SES stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for SES AI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SES AI Corporation is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

SES AI Corporation [SES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, SES shares gained by 31.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for SES AI Corporation [SES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7756, while it was recorded at 2.0000 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4994 for the last 200 days.

SES AI Corporation [SES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SES is now -24.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SES AI Corporation [SES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.08. Additionally, SES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SES AI Corporation [SES] managed to generate an average of -$254,965 per employee.SES AI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.30 and a Current Ratio set at 22.30.

