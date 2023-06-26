Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $6

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.95 during the day while it closed the day at $0.82. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Senseonics Announces UnitedHealthcare Coverage of Eversense® E3 CGM for Adults with Diabetes.

Coverage policy expands access to the over 45 million lives covered by the largest healthcare insurance company in the United States.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that UnitedHealthcare, the largest health insurance company in the United States, will begin providing coverage for the Eversense E3 CGM System effective July 1, 2023 for people with type 1 and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 5.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SENS stock has inclined by 14.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.12% and lost -20.69% year-on date.

The market cap for SENS stock reached $340.93 million, with 497.47 million shares outstanding and 435.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 65478880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $1.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

SENS stock trade performance evaluation

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.67 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6935, while it was recorded at 0.8079 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0003 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -418.74 and a Gross Margin at +16.63. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +867.16.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.87. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of $1,174,537 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: Insider Ownership positions