Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] Revenue clocked in at $252.60 million, up 242.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Riot Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] gained 3.20% on the last trading session, reaching $11.60 price per share at the time. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Riot Announces May 2023 Production and Operations Updates.

Riot Produces 676 Bitcoin in May 2023 and Provides Operations Updates.

Riot Platforms Inc. represents 167.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.15 billion with the latest information. RIOT stock price has been found in the range of $10.90 to $12.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.82M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 29541768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $12.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Riot Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Platforms Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

Trading performance analysis for RIOT stock

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.35. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 202.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.28, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.41 and a Gross Margin at -16.39. Riot Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -196.61.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.93. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,042,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Riot Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Platforms Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]