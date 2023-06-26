Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] moved down -2.99: Why It’s Important

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] price plunged by -2.99 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Greg Maffei to Participate in the Walker Webcast.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) announced that Greg Maffei, Executive Chairman of Qurate Retail, will be participating in the Walker & Dunlop Walker Webcast on Wednesday, June 21st at 10:30 a.m. M.T. During the webcast, Mr. Maffei may make observations regarding the company’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward-looking matters.

The webcast will be broadcast live via the Internet. Interested persons can register at the Walker & Dunlop website at https://www.walkerdunlop.com/webcasts/. A replay will also be available on the Walker & Dunlop YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/@WalkerDunlop after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

A sum of 55842060 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.85M shares. Qurate Retail Inc. shares reached a high of $0.9225 and dropped to a low of $0.85 until finishing in the latest session at $0.87.

The average equity rating for QRTEA stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

QRTEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.44. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8992, while it was recorded at 0.9024 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6813 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qurate Retail Inc. Fundamentals:

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

QRTEA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Insider Position Details