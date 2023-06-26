Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Is Currently -0.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.03 at the close of the session, down -0.14%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Palantir and Panasonic Energy of North America sign multi-year agreement.

PENA selects Palantir Foundry to operationalize data and introduce automated efficiencies.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) (“Palantir”) and Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a Panasonic Group Company, a global leader in high-quality lithium-ion batteries, today announced a multi-year partnership to deliver an operations “Smart Factory” for the Panasonic Energy of North America (“PENA”) facility in Sparks, Nevada. The company has selected Palantir’s Foundry to help integrate edge sensors across factory lines, introduce automated efficiencies and enable operational users on factory floors to leverage connected operations. The agreement expands Palantir’s signature platform including artificial intelligence and edge capabilities in the manufacturing space.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is now 118.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLTR Stock saw the intraday high of $14.14 and lowest of $13.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.16, which means current price is +140.24% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 68.42M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 74568636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $10.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 89.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.48. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.44, while it was recorded at 14.96 for the last single week of trading, and 8.66 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.46 and a Gross Margin at +78.56. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.72. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$97,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 73.00%.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]