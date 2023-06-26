Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is 45.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] loss -1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $118.64 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 12:01 AM that Next-Generation Oracle Exadata X10M Delivers Extreme Scale and Dramatically Improved Price Performance.

Up to 3X more transaction throughput, 3.6X faster analytics, and 50 percent more consolidation compared to previous generation.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Oracle today introduced the latest generation of the Oracle Exadata platforms, the X10M, delivering unrivaled performance and availability for all Oracle Database workloads. Starting at the same price as the previous generation, these platforms support higher levels of database consolidation with more capacity and offer dramatically greater value than previous generations. Thousands of organizations, large and small, run their most critical and demanding workloads on Oracle Exadata including the majority of the largest financial, telecom, and retail businesses in the world.

Oracle Corporation represents 2.71 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $324.34 billion with the latest information. ORCL stock price has been found in the range of $118.14 to $119.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.85M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 19730466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $122.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 296.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 67.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ORCL stock

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.51 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.24, while it was recorded at 121.76 for the last single week of trading, and 86.41 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.57 and a Gross Margin at +65.68. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 11.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oracle Corporation [ORCL]