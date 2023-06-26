Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Revenue clocked in at $13.54 billion, up 152.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] price plunged by -7.57 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 3:40 PM that Opendoor Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Opendoor, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Opendoor, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

A sum of 86110215 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.78M shares. Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $3.19 and dropped to a low of $2.84 until finishing in the latest session at $2.93.

The one-year OPEN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.52. The average equity rating for OPEN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPEN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.40.

OPEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, OPEN shares gained by 21.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.07 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opendoor Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.47 and a Gross Margin at +4.28. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.69.

Return on Total Capital for OPEN is now -10.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 497.24. Additionally, OPEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 369.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] managed to generate an average of -$526,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 273.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

OPEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Insider Position Details