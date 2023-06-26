Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE] Is Currently 12.01 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nuvve Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: NVVE] traded at a high on 06/23/23, posting a 12.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.51. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Nuvve Introduces Astrea AI Forecasting for Nordic Energy Market.

Forecasts future price and capacity for Nordic TSOs’ primary reserves.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18197987 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nuvve Holding Corp. stands at 12.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.86%.

The market cap for NVVE stock reached $15.92 million, with 24.60 million shares outstanding and 19.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 339.20K shares, NVVE reached a trading volume of 18197987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVVE shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nuvve Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvve Holding Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has NVVE stock performed recently?

Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, NVVE shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5325, while it was recorded at 0.4751 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9192 for the last 200 days.

Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -687.01 and a Gross Margin at +21.90. Nuvve Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.89.

Nuvve Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]