Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $6.50

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KIND] gained 1.34% or 0.04 points to close at $3.02 with a heavy trading volume of 21385564 shares. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Nextdoor Set to Join Russell 3000® Index.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 26, 2023, according to a preliminary list of additions.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, 2023, ranking them by total market capitalization, including both the Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes.

It opened the trading session at $2.93, the shares rose to $3.05 and dropped to $2.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KIND points out that the company has recorded 54.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, KIND reached to a volume of 21385564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIND shares is $2.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIND stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

Trading performance analysis for KIND stock

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, KIND shares gained by 35.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.47 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.02. Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.82.

Return on Total Capital for KIND is now -19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.08. Additionally, KIND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] managed to generate an average of -$195,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]