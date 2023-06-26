Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] moved down -1.02: Why It’s Important

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: NVTS] price plunged by -1.02 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Navitas and GravaStar “Roll Out” World’s First 65 W GaNFast™ Chargers Customized to Transformers™ Movie Characters.

3-output 65 W mobile fast chargers based on sentient robots Optimus Prime™ and Bumblebee™ are enabled by autonomous next-gen GaNSense™ Control power electronics.

A sum of 16658773 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.22M shares. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares reached a high of $8.88 and dropped to a low of $8.5301 until finishing in the latest session at $8.77.

The one-year NVTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.84. The average equity rating for NVTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $9.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

NVTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.55. With this latest performance, NVTS shares dropped by -7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.73 for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.66, while it was recorded at 8.98 for the last single week of trading, and 5.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -317.74 and a Gross Margin at +11.64. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +198.46.

Return on Total Capital for NVTS is now -51.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.72. Additionally, NVTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

NVTS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation go to 20.00%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] Insider Position Details