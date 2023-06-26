Maxim Group slashes price target on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] – find out why.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.38%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Citius Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results from the Phase 2b Study of Halo-Lido (CITI-002) for the Treatment of Hemorrhoids.

CITI-002 provides a meaningful reduction in symptom severity when compared to individual components alone.

Dose for Phase 3 trial selected; Citius to schedule end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA.

Over the last 12 months, CTXR stock rose by 38.71%. The one-year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.5. The average equity rating for CTXR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $201.73 million, with 146.25 million shares outstanding and 133.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, CTXR stock reached a trading volume of 15958987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

CTXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 17.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.29 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3092, while it was recorded at 1.2700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1895 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -28.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.66. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,601,936 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] Insider Position Details