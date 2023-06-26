Market cap of Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] reaches 126.50M – now what?

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] loss -9.09% or -0.09 points to close at $0.88 with a heavy trading volume of 17835702 shares. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Vaxart Encourages All Stockholders of Record as of April 28, 2023 to Vote by June 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Currently, all proposals are supported by a majority of shares already voted. However, the required quorum of voting shares representing 50% of outstanding has not been met.

It opened the trading session at $0.95, the shares rose to $0.96 and dropped to $0.8785, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VXRT points out that the company has recorded -4.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -57.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, VXRT reached to a volume of 17835702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 180.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for VXRT stock

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, VXRT shares dropped by -37.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.47 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9820, while it was recorded at 0.9312 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2241 for the last 200 days.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -103114.95 and a Gross Margin at -2953.27. Vaxart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100708.41.

Return on Total Capital for VXRT is now -63.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.79. Additionally, VXRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] managed to generate an average of -$608,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]