Market cap of Tellurian Inc. [TELL] reaches 715.95M – now what?

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] price plunged by -4.35 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:44 AM that Tellurian hires investment banker Simon Oxley as new CFO.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) announced that Simon Oxley will join Tellurian’s Executive Committee on June 1, 2023 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, with responsibility for accounting, finance, risk, and investor relations functions. Mr. Oxley was formerly a Managing Director and Co-Head of Oil & Gas Investment Banking for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (EMEA) with Barclays Investment Bank in London, and has a Chemical Engineering degree from The University of Edinburgh, as well as a Master of Science in Corporate and International Finance from Durham University Business School.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tellurian President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “Simon brings a wealth of global finance and liquefied natural gas experience to Tellurian at a pivotal time, as we fund our cornerstone project, Driftwood LNG. We look forward to leveraging his investment banking expertise and welcoming him to the Tellurian family.”.

The one-year TELL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.12. The average equity rating for TELL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $3.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

TELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.16 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3360, while it was recorded at 1.3620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9678 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tellurian Inc. Fundamentals:

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] Insider Position Details