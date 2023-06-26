Market cap of SCWorx Corp. [WORX] reaches 8.15M – now what?

SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ: WORX] jumped around 0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.52 at the close of the session, up 45.46%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM that New York Hospital Selects SCWorx for Data Management and Workday Implementation Assistance.

This new hospital customer, headquartered in New York, is a non-profit academic healthcare provider with over 400 beds under management. In addition to the company’s data management service offering the hospital will utilize SCWorx expertise and application functionality to assist with the hospital’s Workday implementation.

SCWorx Corp. stock is now 31.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WORX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.6666 and lowest of $0.391 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.09, which means current price is +158.39% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, WORX reached a trading volume of 68539638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SCWorx Corp. [WORX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCWorx Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has WORX stock performed recently?

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.99. With this latest performance, WORX shares gained by 86.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.63 for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3065, while it was recorded at 0.5042 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4554 for the last 200 days.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCWorx Corp. [WORX] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.66 and a Gross Margin at +35.01. SCWorx Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.11.

SCWorx Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]