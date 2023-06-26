Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 46.31M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] price plunged by -4.83 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Mullen Announces Moratorium on New Financings for Balance of 2023; Company Has Sufficient Capital for at Least the next 12 Months.

Remaining investor option expires on June 30, 2023.

Company assets are free and clear with the exception of $7.3M outstanding debt.

Guru’s Opinion on Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

MULN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.17. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -81.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.75 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2146, while it was recorded at 0.1873 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7428 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mullen Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Insider Position Details