Market cap of Kidpik Corp. [PIK] reaches 9.30M – now what?

Kidpik Corp. [NASDAQ: PIK] gained 93.72% or 0.57 points to close at $1.17 with a heavy trading volume of 91653490 shares. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 8:32 AM that Kidpik Teams Up with Disney to Celebrate the Release of Disney+ Original Movie “World’s Best”.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“Kidpik” or the “Company”) announces a fun collaboration surrounding the release of “World’s Best,” a new film now streaming exclusively on Disney+ (subscription required). In “World’s Best,” 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel (Magnus), in the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar. The campaign will showcase Kidpik’s pre-styled “Classic to Cool” boxes that will help parents teach their children to embrace the message of expressing your true self and letting your personality and confidence shine bright.

The daily chart for PIK points out that the company has recorded 70.80% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 115.18K shares, PIK reached to a volume of 91653490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kidpik Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Kidpik Corp. [PIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 88.59. With this latest performance, PIK shares gained by 100.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.57 for Kidpik Corp. [PIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6202, while it was recorded at 0.7347 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9268 for the last 200 days.

Kidpik Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

