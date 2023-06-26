Market cap of Guardant Health Inc. [GH] reaches 4.06B – now what?

Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ: GH] slipped around -1.97 points on Friday, while shares priced at $35.53 at the close of the session, down -5.25%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Guardant Health to present 17 scientific abstracts highlighting contribution of its blood tests and real-world data to advances in precision oncology and cancer screening at 2023 ASCO annual meeting.

New research further confirms value of interrogating epigenomic signals with Guardant Infinity™ platform to identify novel biomarker targets and predict treatment resistance.

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, announced today that the company and its research collaborators will present data from 17 studies that highlight the contribution of Guardant blood tests and real-world data to advances in precision oncology and cancer screening at the 2023 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 2-6 in Chicago.

Guardant Health Inc. stock is now 30.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GH Stock saw the intraday high of $37.10 and lowest of $34.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.75, which means current price is +71.89% above from all time high which was touched on 06/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, GH reached a trading volume of 15230290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Guardant Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardant Health Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for GH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.41.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.15. With this latest performance, GH shares gained by 19.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.28 for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.62, while it was recorded at 36.78 for the last single week of trading, and 36.22 for the last 200 days.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardant Health Inc. [GH] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.98 and a Gross Margin at +64.88. Guardant Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.61.

Return on Total Capital for GH is now -31.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -185.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,275.31. Additionally, GH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,238.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] managed to generate an average of -$365,080 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Guardant Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]