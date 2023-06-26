Market cap of Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] reaches 4.66B – now what?

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] slipped around -0.31 points on 06/23/23, while shares priced at $16.21 at the close of the session, down -1.88%. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Freshworks Unveils New Generative AI Enhancements Across Product Lines to Power Greater Business Efficiency.

Freddy, Freshworks’ AI assistant, continues to advance to make generative AI more accessible to employees in support, sales, marketing and IT, making their everyday work easier.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, FRSH reached a trading volume of 23991452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $17.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00.

How has FRSH stock performed recently?

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, FRSH shares gained by 6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.89, while it was recorded at 16.54 for the last single week of trading, and 14.57 for the last 200 days.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]