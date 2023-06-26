Market Analysts see Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.87% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.56%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that HYCROFT ACQUIRES CLAIMS NEAR HISTORIC ROSEBUD MINE.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or “the Company”), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, is pleased to announce the acquisition of claims near the historic past-producing high-grade gold and silver mine, Rosebud.

The patented mining claims known as Lucky Boy 1, Lucky Boy 2, and White Alps were acquired by the Company from Newmont USA Limited (“Newmont”) and are part of a 50% undivided interest with Hecla Mining Company (“Hecla”).

Over the last 12 months, HYMC stock dropped by -76.39%. The average equity rating for HYMC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.00 million, with 200.27 million shares outstanding and 156.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, HYMC stock reached a trading volume of 16128684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

HYMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -15.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.05 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3759, while it was recorded at 0.3228 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5261 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.97 and a Gross Margin at -62.50. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] Insider Position Details