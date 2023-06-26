Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] moved down -8.11: Why It’s Important

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: LCTX] closed the trading session at $1.36 on 06/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.34, while the highest price level was $1.49. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Lineage Cell Therapeutics Expected to Be Added to Russell 3000® Index.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today reported that the Company is expected to be added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective as of the U.S. market open on June 26, 2023, according to a preliminary list of additions posted to the FTSE Russell website, following the close of the U.S. markets on May 19, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 28, 2023, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year following reconstitution, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.24 percent and weekly performance of -11.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 428.94K shares, LCTX reached to a volume of 17386223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LCTX shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LCTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

LCTX stock trade performance evaluation

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, LCTX shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3772, while it was recorded at 1.4460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3346 for the last 200 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -153.17 and a Gross Margin at +90.10. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -178.69.

Return on Total Capital for LCTX is now -26.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.31. Additionally, LCTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] managed to generate an average of -$336,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]: Insider Ownership positions