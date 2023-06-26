Ladenburg Thalmann lifts PG&E Corporation [PCG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] closed the trading session at $16.89. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM that Accelerating Innovation with Breakthrough Thinking and Radical Collaboration: PG&E Launches New R&D Strategy Initiative and Innovation Summit.

Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) unveiled a new research, development (R&D) and innovation initiative to bridge the gap between today’s energy system and California’s electrified and decarbonized future.

The initiative is anchored on PG&E’s R&D Strategy Report, available at www.pge.com/innovation. The report identifies nearly 70 priority energy system challenges requiring R&D to achieve PG&E’s True North Strategy, which comprises three major components: rebuilding trust and delivering excellent service for customers; architecting a decarbonized, safe, and reliable energy system; and enabling these outcomes by building strong foundational capabilities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.87 percent and weekly performance of -2.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.04M shares, PCG reached to a volume of 25950592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $19.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.97, while it was recorded at 17.15 for the last single week of trading, and 15.65 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 4.40%.

