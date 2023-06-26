Jefferies lifts Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] surged by $0.88 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $13.10 during the day while it closed the day at $12.71. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM that Marathon Digital Holdings Issues Warning of Fraudulent Activity.

Please note that Marathon does not offer accounts for individual investors to participate in cryptocurrency mining, and we do not accept money from individual investors. If you have been contacted by any person(s) purporting to be acting on behalf of, or in connection with, Marathon to invest in cryptocurrency mining, be aware that these individuals are not authorized representatives of Marathon. Please be further aware that the company does not issue stock certificates in any language nor does it sell its stock directly to individuals – these certificates are fraudulent, and the public should be forewarned to not send money to any party purporting to sell stock or other securities on behalf of Marathon.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 35.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MARA stock has inclined by 50.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 225.06% and gained 271.64% year-on date.

The market cap for MARA stock reached $2.20 billion, with 159.19 million shares outstanding and 108.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.12M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 87140771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $14.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.79. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 36.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 225.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.56 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 11.69 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.78 and a Gross Margin at -28.60. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.96.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Insider Ownership positions