JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] Revenue clocked in at $596.80 million, down -28.45% YTD: What’s Next?

JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE: JBGS] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.18 during the day while it closed the day at $13.58. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that JBG SMITH Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and reported its financial results.

Additional information regarding our results of operations, properties, and tenants can be found in our First Quarter 2023 Investor Package, which is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.jbgsmith.com. We encourage investors to consider the information presented here with the information in that document.

JBG SMITH Properties stock has also loss -12.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBGS stock has declined by -0.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.86% and lost -28.45% year-on date.

The market cap for JBGS stock reached $1.60 billion, with 114.05 million shares outstanding and 110.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, JBGS reached a trading volume of 16180438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBGS shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for JBG SMITH Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JBG SMITH Properties is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

JBGS stock trade performance evaluation

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.10. With this latest performance, JBGS shares dropped by -10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.03 for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.54, while it was recorded at 14.62 for the last single week of trading, and 17.60 for the last 200 days.

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.23 and a Gross Margin at +29.69. JBG SMITH Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.78.

Return on Total Capital for JBGS is now 0.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.45. Additionally, JBGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] managed to generate an average of $91,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBG SMITH Properties go to 6.00%.

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]: Insider Ownership positions