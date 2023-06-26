IonQ Inc. [IONQ] Is Currently -0.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] loss -0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $9.37 price per share at the time. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 9:49 AM that IonQ Raises 2023 Bookings Expectations to $50M at Midpoint, Anticipates Doubling Bookings from Prior Year.

Increases booking expectations to new range of $45 million to $55 million from previous range of $38 million to $42 million.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced that the Company is increasing its 2023 bookings expectations by twenty five percent (25%) to a range of $45 million to $55 million. At the midpoint, IonQ is now expecting more than 100% growth in bookings compared to last year’s record bookings performance of $24.5 million.

IonQ Inc. represents 200.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.84 billion with the latest information. IONQ stock price has been found in the range of $9.20 to $10.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.38M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 22360792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 136.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

Trading performance analysis for IONQ stock

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -13.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.50 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.14, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 5.71 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at IonQ Inc. [IONQ]