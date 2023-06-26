Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Stock trading around $0.43 per share: What’s Next?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.42%. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM that INOVIO Announces Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Actions.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO) has released the following pursuant to an order of the UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT EASTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA:.

Over the last 12 months, INO stock dropped by -76.84%. The one-year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.67. The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $121.56 million, with 258.44 million shares outstanding and 245.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, INO stock reached a trading volume of 34780074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.42. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -34.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.95 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6873, while it was recorded at 0.4703 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4054 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

INO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 41.50%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Insider Position Details