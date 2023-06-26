i-80 Gold Corp. [IAUX] is -23.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

i-80 Gold Corp. [AMEX: IAUX] price surged by 0.47 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM that i-80 Gold Announces High-Grade Results from Underground Drilling at Cove.

Results Include 24.1 g/t Gold over 14.0 m – 12.8 g/t Gold over 14.2 m – 9.6 g/t Gold over 22.8 m.

i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) (“i-80”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce additional positive results from underground drilling at the Company’s 100%-owned McCoy-Cove Property (“Cove” or “the Property”) located in Lander County, Nevada. The ongoing ~40,000 metre drill program is focused on upgrading resources in the Helen and CSD/Gap Zones in advance of completing an updated resource estimate and a full feasibility study.

A sum of 26858047 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.19M shares. i-80 Gold Corp. shares reached a high of $2.20 and dropped to a low of $2.11 until finishing in the latest session at $2.16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for i-80 Gold Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49.

i-80 Gold Corp. [IAUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, IAUX shares dropped by -7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.04 for i-80 Gold Corp. [IAUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.35, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.33 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for IAUX is now -10.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, i-80 Gold Corp. [IAUX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.18. Additionally, IAUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, i-80 Gold Corp. [IAUX] managed to generate an average of $1,200,762 per employee.

