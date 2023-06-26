Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] Stock trading around $2.93 per share: What’s Next?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] traded at a high on 06/23/23, posting a 5.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.93. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Hut 8 announces hosting agreement for approximately 6,400 ASIC miners.

Miners from the company’s North Bay site to be energized in Texas in Late July.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, and high performance computing infrastructure provider, has entered a hosting agreement for approximately 6,400 ASIC miners previously energized at the Company’s North Bay site.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19999203 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hut 8 Mining Corp. stands at 12.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.56%.

The market cap for HUT stock reached $845.92 million, with 220.96 million shares outstanding and 183.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.25M shares, HUT reached a trading volume of 19999203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

How has HUT stock performed recently?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.55. With this latest performance, HUT shares gained by 51.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 235.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.22 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 1.74 for the last 200 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Insider trade positions for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]