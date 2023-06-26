H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] – find out why.

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] gained 5.58% on the last trading session, reaching $4.35 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Expansion of Mining Capacity in Iceland.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a sustainability focused generator of digital assets headquartered in New York, is pleased to announce that it has revised an existing agreement to expand the Company’s mining capacity in Iceland to approximately 10.7 megawatts (“MW”).

The amended agreement provides Bit Digital with approximately 10.7 MW of hosting capacity with GreenBlocks ehf (“GreenBlocks”) at the facility in Reykjanesbaer, Iceland. This represents approximately 2.5 MW of incremental hosting capacity relative to the original agreement which will be filled with approximately 800 S19j Pro+ mining units. In aggregate, there will be 2,800 S19j Pro+ units and 500 S19j units deployed at the facility under the amended contract. Approximately 2,300 miners have already been delivered to the facility, with the remaining 1,000 expected to be delivered and deployed at the facility by the end of June 2023. The aggregate purchase price was approximately $4.9 million, or approximately $12.7 per terahash/second (TH/s).

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 21916617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $4.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.87. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 74.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 665.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 202.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.98 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 1.50 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.90 and a Current Ratio set at 27.90.

