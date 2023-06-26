FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] gain 68.28% so far this year. What now?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. [NASDAQ: FTAI] closed the trading session at $28.81 on 06/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.56, while the highest price level was $29.81. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 6:15 AM that FTAI Aviation Ltd. to Participate in the 16th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 68.28 percent and weekly performance of -3.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 65.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, FTAI reached to a volume of 15017179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTAI shares is $33.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for FTAI Aviation Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTAI Aviation Ltd. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

FTAI stock trade performance evaluation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, FTAI shares gained by 0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.34, while it was recorded at 29.49 for the last single week of trading, and 22.13 for the last 200 days.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.75 and a Gross Margin at +30.83. FTAI Aviation Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.31.

Return on Total Capital for FTAI is now 4.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11,525.20. Additionally, FTAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11,606.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 99.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] managed to generate an average of -$2,765,275 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI]: Insider Ownership positions