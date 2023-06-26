Forge Global Holdings Inc. [FRGE] is 30.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Forge Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE: FRGE] traded at a high on 06/23/23, posting a 6.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.26. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Forge Global to Attend the Upcoming Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on Wednesday, June 7th. Details for the event are as follows:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15301527 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Forge Global Holdings Inc. stands at 14.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.34%.

The market cap for FRGE stock reached $398.91 million, with 171.82 million shares outstanding and 125.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 332.88K shares, FRGE reached a trading volume of 15301527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Forge Global Holdings Inc. [FRGE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRGE shares is $3.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRGE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Forge Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forge Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has FRGE stock performed recently?

Forge Global Holdings Inc. [FRGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.10. With this latest performance, FRGE shares gained by 77.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.47 for Forge Global Holdings Inc. [FRGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.56, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 1.75 for the last 200 days.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. [FRGE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Forge Global Holdings Inc. [FRGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.62 and a Gross Margin at -124.87. Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.22.

Return on Total Capital for FRGE is now -36.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Forge Global Holdings Inc. [FRGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.64. Additionally, FRGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Forge Global Holdings Inc. [FRGE] managed to generate an average of -$355,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Insider trade positions for Forge Global Holdings Inc. [FRGE]