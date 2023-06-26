Ford Motor Company [F] moved down -1.20: Why It’s Important

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] loss -1.20% or -0.17 points to close at $14.02 with a heavy trading volume of 48153918 shares. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM that John Lawler to Discuss Great Potential, Progress Against Ford+ Plan During ‘Chat’ at Deutsche Bank 2023 Global Automotive Conference.

Ford CFO John Lawler will reiterate high expectations for and provide an update on execution against the company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation, during a fireside chat with auto analyst Emmanuel Rosner at the Deutsche Bank 2023 Global Automotive Conference. The conference will take place on Thursday, June 15, at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Lawler will explain how Ford+ is reimagining and reshaping the future of the automotive industry, centered on the needs of and value for distinct customer groups.

The daily chart for F points out that the company has recorded 28.42% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 60.63M shares, F reached to a volume of 48153918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.00.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 19.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.02 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.45, while it was recorded at 14.17 for the last single week of trading, and 12.71 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to -7.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ford Motor Company [F]