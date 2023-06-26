For PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS], Analyst sees a drop to $14. What next?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] closed the trading session at $10.08 on 06/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.01, while the highest price level was $10.35. The company report on March 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM that FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM – WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES.

LAUNCH COVERAGE: ENXTAM:ADYEN, NASDAQ:AFRM, NYSE:AXP, NASDAQ:AVDX, NYSE:BILL, NYSE:SQ, NASDAQ:COIN, NASDAQ:EXFY, NASDAQ:FLYW, NASDAQ:GLBE, NYSE:LMND, NASDAQ:MQ, NYSE:MA, NYSE:NU, NYSE:PAGS, NYSE:PAY, NASDAQ:PYPL, NASDAQ:RELY, NASDAQ:HOOD, NYSE:SHOP, NASDAQ:SOFI, NYSE:TOST, NASDAQ:UPST, NYSE:V, LSE:WISE.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.33 percent and weekly performance of -1.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, PAGS reached to a volume of 32904655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

PAGS stock trade performance evaluation

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, PAGS shares dropped by -19.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.49, while it was recorded at 10.45 for the last single week of trading, and 10.69 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.47 and a Gross Margin at +50.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 13.11%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: Insider Ownership positions